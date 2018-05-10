  • CBS 11On Air

Beaumont, church damaged, explosion, explosive device, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A package left at the front door of a Southeast Texas church exploded, causing minor damage and marking the second time in two weeks that a device has been found in the city of Beaumont.

The Rev. Steven Balke told KFDM-TV on Thursday that the overnight blast broke windows and caused other damage to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont’s West End.

screen shot 2018 05 10 at 4 23 05 pm Texas Church Damaged By Explosion

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (KFDM -TV)

No one was injured in the explosion. Bishop C. Andrew Doyle, Episcopal Bishop of Texas, says in a statement that the church and the All Saints Episcopal School next door have been evacuated and will remain closed until further notice.

Authorities said a similar device was found unexploded outside a Beaumont Starbucks on April 27.

Police have disclosed no motives or links between the two.

