  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Appeal, federal judge, Local TV, President Barack Obama, Ricin, Shannon Richardson, Texas, Toxin

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) – A federal judge in East Texas has declined to reduce the 18-year prison sentence imposed on a woman for sending ricin-laced letters to former President Barack Obama and others.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that 40-year-old Shannon Richardson had appealed her sentence on the grounds of ineffective counsel.

gettyimages 170138633 e1525984205407 Texas Court Rejects Appeal By Actress Who Sent Ricin To Obama

Actress Shannon Rogers Guess Richardson August 7, 2011. Guess Richardson has been arrested in connection with the mailing of ricin-laced letters to President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. (Photo by Leslie Morris/Getty Images)

But Judge Caroline Craven in a ruling issued Wednesday determined her claims were without merit.

gettyimages 166815956 e1525983989893 Texas Court Rejects Appeal By Actress Who Sent Ricin To Obama

Members of US Secret Service Uniformed Division secure an area in front of White House in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2013 as a part of tightened security following the Boston marathon bomb blasts. A letter addressed to US President Barack Obama has preliminarily tested positive for the deadly poison ricin, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on April 17. In a statement, the FBI said the investigation into the letter sent to Obama and another sent to Senator Roger Wicker was ongoing, adding there was “no indication of a connection” to the Boston Marathon bombings. (Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Richardson, a former actress whose credits include the television series “The Walking Dead,” pleaded guilty in 2013 to a federal charge of possessing and producing a biological toxin.

Richardson was arrested earlier that year after authorities said she tried to implicate her estranged husband after he had filed for divorce.

Prosecutors said she mailed three letters outside Texarkana then went to police and claimed that her husband had done it.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s