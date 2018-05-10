Filed Under:denuclearization, Kim Jong Un, Local TV, North Korea, Nuclear, President Donald Trump, Singapore, summit talks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is envisioning “a very special moment for world peace” after announcing he will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for summit talks in Singapore on June 12.

Trump revealed the highly anticipated setting and date after hosting a 3:00 a.m., made-for-TV welcome home for three Americans who had been held by Kim’s government.

screen shot 2018 03 08 at 7 06 52 pm Trump, North Koreas Kim Jong Un To Meet June 12

Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Trump and Kim have agreed to the first face-to-face North Korea-U.S. summit since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump says the U.S. is aiming for “denuclearization” of the entire Korean peninsula.

Kim has suspended nuclear and missile tests and put his nuclear program up for negotiation, but questions remain about how serious his offer is.

