WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is envisioning “a very special moment for world peace” after announcing he will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for summit talks in Singapore on June 12.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Trump revealed the highly anticipated setting and date after hosting a 3:00 a.m., made-for-TV welcome home for three Americans who had been held by Kim’s government.

Trump and Kim have agreed to the first face-to-face North Korea-U.S. summit since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Trump says the U.S. is aiming for “denuclearization” of the entire Korean peninsula.

Kim has suspended nuclear and missile tests and put his nuclear program up for negotiation, but questions remain about how serious his offer is.

