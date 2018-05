AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The United States’ oldest living man and World War II veteran celebrated his 112th birthday on Friday.

Richard Overton lives in Austin and was born in Bastrop County in 1906.

Overton joined the U.S. military in 1940 and served in the South Pacific during World War II.

The secret to longevity? Overton once told comedian Steve Harvey: “Just keep living — don’t die.”

He still enjoys the occasional cigar.