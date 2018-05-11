SEDONA, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – After reports that a White House aide allegedly joked Senator John McCain is “dying anyway,” Cindy McCain tweeted the aide Thursday, reminding her that her comment could be repeated to McCain’s children and grandchildren.

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

John McCain, who is in Arizona battling brain cancer, came out Wednesday against Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

At a White House meeting, special assistant Kelly Sadler allegedly said “it doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.” The Hill first reported on her alleged comment, although CBS News has not independently confirmed the report. A source told The Hill there was “discomfort” in the room after Sadler’s comment.

A source told The Hill that Sadler later called the senator’s daughter, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, to apologize. Meghan McCain has not yet commented on it, but The Daily Caller reported she will address it on “The View” on Friday.

McCain, who was tortured and held captive for five-and-a-half years during the Vietnam War, claimed Haspel’s “refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying.”

Mr. Trump has criticized McCain in the past. During the campaign, Mr. Trump mocked McCain’s war record, saying “I like people that weren’t captured.” After McCain criticzed Mr. Trump in Oct. — months after McCain’s diagnosis — Mr. Trump said “people have to be careful because at some point I fight back … You know, I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back and it won’t be pretty.”

