Dallas Firefighters Battle Huge Mulch Fire

Comments
Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a huge fire in a large mulch pile in Northwest Dallas early Friday.
The first call came in just after 2 a.m. at Living Earth Technologies on California Crossing at Northwest Highway.
Flames could be seen by traffic cameras more than a mile away.
There was no word on a possible cause nor any reports of injuries.
A dozen Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicles were called to the scene.
Crews expected to be on scene for hours to tamp out the smoldering mulch.