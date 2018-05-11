  • CBS 11On Air

Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters battled a huge fire in a large mulch pile in Northwest Dallas early Friday.

Dallas Firefighters Battle Huge Mulch Fire

Photos: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW

Dallas Firefighters Battle Huge Mulch Fire

The first call came in just after 2 a.m. at Living Earth Technologies on California Crossing at Northwest Highway.

Flames could be seen by traffic cameras more than a mile away.

There was no word on a possible cause nor any reports of injuries.

A dozen Dallas Fire-Rescue vehicles were called to the scene.

Crews expected to be on scene for hours to tamp out the smoldering mulch.

 

