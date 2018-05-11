Filed Under:baby saved, Deputy, deputy saves baby, florida, life-saving, Local TV, Ocala, Sheriff's Deputy, Unresponsive

OCALA, Fla. (AP)A 3-month-old Florida boy whose life was saved when a quick-acting sheriff’s deputy rushed him to a hospital has been discharged and sent home.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said baby Kingston was discharged from the hospital Friday.

Two days earlier, Kingston’s mother flagged down K-9 Deputy Jeremie Nix at an Ocala, Florida, intersection.

She told the deputy that Kingston was unresponsive and that she needed help.

Dix tried unsuccessfully to revive Kingston but then decided to put Kingston in his patrol car and rush him to a hospital rather than wait for an ambulance. The sheriff’s office posted dashcam video of the episode on Facebook.

Doctors have told the sheriff’s office that Kingston will make a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office credits Nix with saving Kingston’s life.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s