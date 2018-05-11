DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is hosting a job fair for former Toys R Us and Babies R Us employees.

The event is called Play & Apply and it goes from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., May 14-18.

The company said former Toys R Us and Babies R Us team members are invited to visit any of the DFW centers (except Frisco) to apply and interview for a position at Main Event.

Applicants will each receive a FUNcard once they have completed the interview to enjoy some of the eating, playing and bowling offered.

“Main Event’s vision and talent strategies aline with that of Toys R Us – to create uniquely fun experiences for our guests by exceeding expectations, embracing teamwork and having fun,” said Rhonda Merchant, Director of Talent Acquisition at Main Event Entertainment. “With the recent closures of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, we saw an opportunity to turn a challenging situation into something positive for the retail brand’s talented employees.”

The DFW centers have opportunities for customer-facing and back of house team members, operations managers, sales managers, technicians, servers and party hosts.

Anyone who believes they’d be a good fit for one of these position can RSVP for the open house here.

“Main Event team members are expected to give their best on the job, so we do our part in making sure you stay motivated, feel valued and live your best life,” said Merchant. “We offer competitive pay, a tuition reimbursement program, career development paths, comprehensive benefits and fun perks. We’re growing and look forward to having some hardworking individuals join the Main Event family to create serious fun for our guests.”

Main Event Entertainment has 40 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually, according to a Main Event news release.

Toys R Us announced in March it was closing all of its stores.