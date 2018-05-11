  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:judge, Law, Politics, voting

AUSTIN (AP) — A judge has ruled that Texas isn’t complying with a decades-old voter registration law and wants a quick fix.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia says Texas is running afoul of the National Voter Registration Act that requires letting people sign-up to vote while getting or renewing their driver’s license.

Garcia ruled Thursday that Texas is falling short by denying drivers who renew online the same instant voter registration as drivers who renew in-person. He gave Texas a week to propose a remedy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said Friday it was reviewing the order and weighing its options.

Texas has also been sued in recent years over a voter ID law and the fairness of Republican-drawn voting maps. A federal appeals court last month upheld the voter ID requirements.

