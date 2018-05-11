FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department says a man lit two Molotov cocktails inside Hulen Mall Friday afternoon.

According to officials, at around 2:45 p.m., one Molotov cocktail was lit inside the Sears while the other was lit inside the Dillard’s. Both were lit inside the stores’ men’s department.

Store employees were able to put out the fires quickly with fire extinguishers. There was little to no damage inside the stores and no injuries.

There has been no word on the man who set off them off. Officials say he fled the scene.

Fire investigators are still at the scene and gathering information.