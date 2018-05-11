CBS 11 NEWS @ 4:30WATCH LIVE
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Dillards, fire, Fort Worth Fire, Hulen Mall, Molotov Cocktail, Sears

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department says a man lit two Molotov cocktails inside Hulen Mall Friday afternoon.

According to officials, at around 2:45 p.m.,  one Molotov cocktail was lit inside the Sears while the other was lit inside the Dillard’s. Both were lit inside the stores’ men’s department.

d698a175abf641a5b3acfaf4174e2d96 e1526077524500 Man Lights Molotov Cocktails Inside Hulen Mall Department Stores; No Injuries

Hulen Mall. (Chopper 11)

Store employees were able to put out the fires quickly with fire extinguishers. There was little to no damage inside the stores and no injuries.

There has been no word on the man who set off them off. Officials say he fled the scene.

Fire investigators are still at the scene and gathering information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s