FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man lit two Molotov cocktails inside Hulen Mall Friday afternoon before fleeing the scene, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

According to officials, at around 2:30 p.m., a Molotov cocktail was lit inside the Dillard’s, and then about 10 to 15 minutes later, a second one was set off inside the Sears.

They were both set off in the men’s section of the department stores.

Store employees were able to put out the fires quickly with fire extinguishers. There was little to no damage inside the stores and no injuries. There were some clothes that caught fire.

There has been no word on the man who set off them off. Officials say he fled the scene.

There was a lot of activity in the evening as officers threw on protective gear and grabbed their rifles and shields. The fire department said the officers were performing a quick sweep of the area where the suspect was last seen.

Authorities said the show of force in the evening is evidence of how seriously they’re taking the investigation.

“We were asked really for essentially more bodies here to help us cover every inch of the area of the mall that we were able to track this person’s movements to make absolutely sure there’s no other bottles like the type that were left before,” said Lt. Kyle Falkner with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Surveillance footage of the suspect appears to confirm one person was responsible for setting off both Molotov cocktails.

Arson investigators are will working to identify the suspect in the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI are also assisting in the case.