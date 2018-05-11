  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Adult Swim, Cartoon, Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Local TV, millennials, Rick and Morty, Rickmobile

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of the animated science fiction comedy series “Rick and Morty” can rest easy.

Series co-creator Justin Roiland posted on Instagram on Thursday that 70 more episodes have been approved for the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night programming. There were 31 episodes in its first three seasons.

The series, which debuted in 2013, follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. It was the top TV comedy among millennials in 2017 and enjoys digital, livestream, gaming and retail success.

To celebrate the renewal, the pop-up shop “Rickmobile” will launch a nationwide tour in Atlanta on May 17.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s