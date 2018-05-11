  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
  • Watch Now
Filed Under:church bus crash, church minibus, Deadly Crash, Jack Dillon Young, Local TV, NTSB, Texas, Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 21-year-old Texas man is back in jail after authorities say he violated his bond while awaiting trial for the 2017 crash that killed 13 people in a church minibus.

Jack Dillon Young of Leakey was returned to Uvalde County Jail earlier this week after having been free on $380,000 bond.

ayong Texas Man Charged In Deadly Church Bus Crash Back In Jail

Jack Dillon Young

Documents show he violated three conditions of his pretrial release, including testing positive for the active agent in marijuana.

He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He’s accused of causing the March 29, 2017, crash on two-lane U.S. 83 west of San Antonio.

Senior citizens from First Baptist Church New Braunfels were on their way back from a retreat.

e250271d095d4304bff3104045b46f4a Texas Man Charged In Deadly Church Bus Crash Back In Jail

church bus crash (credit: CBS)

A National Transportation Safety Board report says Young had taken prescription drugs before the crash and investigators found marijuana in his pickup.

screen shot 2017 03 29 at 5 15 55 pm Texas Man Charged In Deadly Church Bus Crash Back In Jail

deadly church bus crash near San Antonio (KENS 5)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s