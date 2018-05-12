FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police took on Fort Worth police in a benefit hockey game Saturday evening.

The game took place at the Dr. Pepper Star Center in Farmers Branch. All of the money raised from ticket sales, raffle items and donations will go to the victims of the Home Depot triple shooting and their families.

At the game, one of those victims was in attendance. Scott Painter was surrounded by his family and friends.

“To see him walking around, it’s a great feeling” said Dallas Officer Carlos De La Fuente.

“It’s just amazing that he was able to recover and get out here,” said Fort Worth Police Sgt. Patrick Delano.

Less than a week ago, the Home Depot security guard was in the hospital. He is one of three victims in the shooting that happened at a northeast Dallas Home Depot in April. Dallas Officer Crystal Almeida is still in the hospital recovering. Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander lost his life.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice and we’ll never forget them,” said Sgt. Delano.

Officer Santander’s family was at the game in his honor where Painter met them for the first time. Together they watched two different departments come together for one cause.

“We understand that loss does happen and it’s great that we can all come together for a great cause,” said Sgt. Delano.

“It’s a great feeling,” said De La Fuente. “It’s very heartwarming.”

Event organizers said for anyone who couldn’t make it to the benefit game but would like to donate to the victim’s families, they can do so through the Assist the Officer Foundation.