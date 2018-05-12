  • CBS 11

FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – Rescue crews from Flower Mound and Grapevine are responding to reports of a missing man at Lake Grapevine, officials say.

According to officials, there was a report at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday of a man around 38 to 40 years old that went into the water and was not wearing a life jacket.

Rescue crews are currently at the scene and have boats in the water. The Texas Game Warden is also assisting.

As of 4:15 p.m., dive teams have not entered the water, but they are at the scene, too.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

