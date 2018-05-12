DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a man who robbed a woman near the Katy Trail early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. as the woman was walking to her vehicle in the 3300 block of Fairmont near Turtle Creek.

Investigators say a man approached her from behind and demanded her property. The woman refused and screamed for help.

The man managed to take whatever the woman was carrying. As he ran away, he pushed down a witness who came to help the woman.

Police describe the suspect as an Asian or Latin male between 18 and 24 years old and wearing a black hoodie or beanie.