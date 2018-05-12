A still from social media video shows authorities responding to a reported stabbing in Paris on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Remy Buisine/Twitter via CBS News)

(CBSNEWS) – Authorities say a knife-wielding man stabbed several people in Paris on Saturday before he was shot and killed by police. The incident took place near the city’s famous opera house.

Local police say least four people were wounded — two severely and two with minor injuries — and at least one victim was killed in the attack.

Video posted to social media showed police surrounding a man lying on the ground as bystanders in the area frantically fled the scene.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the “odious attack” on Twitter and applauded police for quickly “neutralizing the attacker.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.