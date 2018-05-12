FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are looking for the suspect who lit two Molotov cocktails inside two department stores at Hulen Mall Friday afternoon.

According to officials on Friday, the suspect set off one of the Molotov cocktails inside the Dillard’s store at around 2:30 p.m. About 10 to 15 minutes later, the suspect set off a second one inside the Sears store.

Police released surveillance photos of the male suspect and the vehicle they believe he fled in.

Store employees were able to put out the fires quickly with fire extinguishers. There was little to no damage inside the stores and some clothes caught fire. There were no injuries.

Fort Worth police are working with the FBI on the case and are asking anyone who has any information on the suspect to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.