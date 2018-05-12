EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas student, who was looking forward to prom, couldn’t get a ticket to the big event, and the school district says there’s nothing it can do.

Alexcia Borras said she found the perfect prom dress. “It’s pink, it’s really classy. It makes me feel beautiful,” she said.

Now, the senior at Euless Trinity High School will never get to wear it to her prom after she tried twice to buy tickets. She was told they were sold out. The prom will be held on May 19.

“I was upset. I cried. I actually had to call my best friend,” said Borras.

Her mother, Dusti Mitchell, posted about the prom problems online.

“My daughter has been in this school district since she was in pre-K. She’s worked very hard to get to this point. We’ve prepared for this night… and you’re telling me my daughter cannot go to her senior prom. And it was just, ‘I’m sorry. We’ve had to turn away other students as well,'” said Mitchell.

A spokesperson for Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD said, “Prom tickets did not sell out. Every student who tried to purchase a ticket before the deadline was sold one.”

“I think everybody should be able to have the chance. I don’t think they should have limited the tickets. I don’t think they should have done that,” said Borras.

The spokesperson also said in a statement: “We want our students to have a full high school senior year. It is extremely unfortunate that this student missed the deadline.”

Mitchell hopes she can salvage prom night with a backup plan. She wants her daughter to dine out with friends and still wear her new gown.

“It isn’t prom. It isn’t. I just never thought that we’d come to this day where you wait your whole high school days to get to prom. It’s a big deal,” said Mitchell.

The spokesperson told CBS11 this type of situation has happened in the past. And this year, Borras wasn’t the only student who missed the deadline to buy prom tickets.