ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A four-year-old boy died Sunday after he was found in the family pool, Arlington police say.

Officers responded to a report of a drowning in the 7400 block of Lands’ End Drive at around 4:10 p.m.

According to police, the father was at home with his two children, a three-year-old girl and the four-year-old boy. The boy was upstairs and fell asleep in his room, while the girl and the father fell asleep downstairs. When the father woke up, he could not find his son.

Police say the father feared the worst and went outside to the pool where he found the boy in the water.

The child was transported to Cook Children’s hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident appears to be an accident.

Police stressed that with the warmer weather starting up again, it’s important for all pool owners to make sure their pools are secure.