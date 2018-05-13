  • CBS 11On Air

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington mother continues to be both inspiring and brave after her daughter faced life-threatening surgeries last year due to a brain tumor.

Michelle Fornal has found the perfect receipt for a smile. Her five-year-old daughter Savvy, can’t stop smothering her with kisses.

fornal e1526268293227 Arlington Mom Continues To Inspire After Daughter Faced Brain Surgeries

Michelle Fornal and her daughter, Savvy (CBS11)

Four-month-old Lex is the newest member of the heroic family that was first introduced on CBS 11 last October.

“I went through IVF with him. Shortly after we got pregnant, we found out about her and her brain tumor. So he carrier me through her situation,” said Michelle.

Cook Children’s hospital made a video of Savvy leaping off the comic book page and fighting monsters. She underwent four brain surgeries in four months.

fornal e1509161967466 Arlington Mom Continues To Inspire After Daughter Faced Brain Surgeries

Savvy Fornal

“She lost her sight in that second surgery. It’s been seven months and just looking at her adapting so well to her crazy life changes,” said Michelle.

On Mother’s Day, Savvy cooked breakfast and drew a menu.

“Mom could choose what she wants for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Savvy.

“She’s a mature grown-up in a five-year-old’s body,” said Michelle.

Michelle’s husband, Michael, wants her to know how much she’s loved and appreciated all year long. “She’s incredible. Every day,” he said.

Michelle said her strength comes from her family. “Every day, I just keep looking at them. They keep me going,” she said.

According to Michelle, Savvy has MRIs every six months, but she’s currently tumor-free. She’s praying it stays that way.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help with Savvy’s medical funds.

