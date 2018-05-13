Mothers DayUpload/View Your Mothers Day Pics Here
Filed Under:Arlington Police, Dallas Veteran's Administration Building, Missing person, South Lancaster Road, William Ray Lux
William Ray Lux (Arlington PD)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are searching for a missing man whose vehicle was found at the Dallas Veteran’s Administration building.

Officers responded to a report of missing person at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Daytona Drive. The missing person’s caretaker contacted police and reported that 69-year-old William Ray Lux left his home on Saturday at around 9 a.m. in his pickup truck.

Police say the caretaker became concerned after Lux did not return Sunday.

Arlington police found his pickup truck at around 6 p.m. at the Dallas Veteran’s Administration building at 4500 South Lancaster Road.

According to police, Lux wasn’t in his truck, and they believe he’s riding on a red, motorized scooter that has a small American flag on the back.

Lux was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue shorts. He takes medication daily.

