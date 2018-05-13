DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas restaurant that was boycotted by National Rifle Association members during their annual convention donated $15,000 to gun reform Sunday.

It started with a receipt that went viral over social media.

A receipt from Ellen’s in downtown Dallas had a message during the weekend of the NRA convention that said:

“A portion of this week’s proceeds will be donated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations that protect citizens’ 2nd Amendment rights and also help reduce needless gun violence.”

The message was implemented during the NRA’s annual meeting at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, and gun proponents didn’t take kindly to the message.

The NRA urged members not to eat at the restaurant while they were in Dallas. There were also many people that ate at the restaurant to support the message after seeing the posts on social media.

“We’d never been the subject of a boycott, or any controversy whatsoever. It was an interesting phenomenon at first. But what we found was, instead of people being taken away for us, it drew people to us,” said Ellen’s co-owner Joe Groves.

People also started donating on top of the restaurant’s initial promise from all over the world.

The restaurant ultimately chose to donate the money to the group “Moms Demand Action,” a group that touts belief in the Second Amendment while pushing for reform like background checks for all gun sales.