HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 6-1 Sunday.

Keuchel (3-5) struck out eight and walked one, lowering his ERA from 3.53 to 3.10 with his third straight outing giving up three runs or fewer. Houston’s starters have the top three ERAs in the American League led by Justin Verlander at a major league-best 1.21. Gerrit Cole is at 1.43 and Charlie Morton at 2.03.

Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre hit consecutive singles in the first, and Keuchel retired 16 of his next 17 batters around Jurickson Profar’s two-out double in the fourth.

Carlos Perez homered off Hector Rondon in the eighth. Brad Peacock struck out the side in the ninth, completing a six-hitter. Houston has won five of six after losing five of six.

Matt Moore (1-5) allowed three runs and six hits in three innings. He has given up 18 runs and 26 hits over 12 2/3 innings in his last three starts.

Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the third, and Gattis had a two-run homer. Correa hit a two-run homer in the seventh against Kevin Jepsen, and Derek Fisher added a sacrifice fly.

