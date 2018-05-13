Mothers DayUpload/View Your Mothers Day Pics Here
Crews search for a boater who went missing in the water (CBS11)

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews worked two incidents this weekend at Grapevine Lake related to people not wearing life jackets.

A 25-year-old man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after going into the water without a life jacket Sunday. The body of a boater who went missing Saturday was also recovered on Sunday.

Officials say crews with the Grapevine Fire Department responded to an area near Rockledge Park at 12:03 p.m. The 25-year-old was rescued from the water at 12:24 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. According to officials, the man is still in critical condition.

Crews also recovered the body of a missing boater Sunday afternoon at around 3:35 p.m. Officials say the man went into the water Saturday afternoon from a pontoon boat and was not wearing a life jacket.

The search resumed Sunday morning and the Texas Game Warden and dive teams assisted in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

