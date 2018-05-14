  • CBS 11On Air

HOUSTON (AP) – Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre left Sunday’s 6-1 loss to Houston in the seventh inning after aggravating a left hamstring injury.

Beltre fielded a Max Stassi slow chopper and was trying to tag Yuli Gurriel at third on the play before he came out.

Beltre was activated off the disabled list on May 8 after missing 12 games with a left hamstring strain. He said the injury felt similar to the earlier strain but in a different spot.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said there is no timetable for a layoff as of yet, but said the team will know more when it gets to Seattle for a three-game series starting Tuesday.

“Tough because I didn’t feel any setback, I didn’t feel the hamstring at all,” Beltre said. “I was trying to protect it the whole time because I knew it would take me a little longer to run hard on any play. That play when I turned, I felt it right away. Disappointed, but nothing I can do now.”

