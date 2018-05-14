Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dallas After Losing PressureA Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday after the cabin started losing pressure.

Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pool At Arlington HomeA four-year-old boy died Sunday after he was found in the family pool, Arlington police say.

Dallas Restaurant Boycotted By NRA Donates $15K To Gun ReformThe Dallas restaurant that was boycotted by National Rifle Association members during their annual convention donated $15,000 to gun reform Sunday.

School District Says Nothing It Can Do About Student Unable To Go To PromA North Texas student, who was looking forward to prom, couldn't get a ticket to the big event, and the school district says there's nothing it can do.

Man Transported In Critical Condition From Grapevine Lake; Body Of Missing Boater RecoveredCrews worked two incidents this weekend at Grapevine Lake related to people not wearing life jackets.

Arlington Police Searching For Missing Man Whose Pickup Was Found In DallasArlington police are searching for a missing man whose vehicle was found at the Dallas Veteran's Administration building.

Arlington Mom Continues To Inspire After Daughter Faced Brain SurgeriesAn Arlington mother continues to be both inspiring and brave after her daughter faced life-threatening surgeries last year due to a brain tumor.

Potential Landing Spots For Dez, DeMarco & Other NFL Free AgentsDon't be surprised if the NFL free agency starts to heat up again over the next few days -- that's because May 9 is the unofficial start of the second wave of player signings.

8-Year-Old Girl On Mission To Hug Police Officers Across USRosalyn Baldwin, 8, is on an important mission. She travels all across the United States, hugging as many police officers as she can.

Noisy Hawaii Volcano Lava Fissure Spurs More EvacuationsA new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced for an expected eruption from the Kilauea volcano.