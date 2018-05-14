CBS 11 NEWS
THIS MORNING | WATCH LIVE
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Eat.See.Play
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Video
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
Rain chances appear in the forecast starting Monday while the hot weather continues.
Arlington Mom Continues To Inspire After Daughter Faced Brain Surgeries
An Arlington mother continues to be both inspiring and brave after her daughter faced life-threatening surgeries last year due to a brain tumor.
Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pool At Arlington Home
A four-year-old boy died Sunday after he was found in the family pool, Arlington police say.
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Arlington Mom Continues To Inspire After Daughter Faced Brain Surgeries
An Arlington mother continues to be both inspiring and brave after her daughter faced life-threatening surgeries last year due to a brain tumor.
Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dallas After Losing Pressure
A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday after the cabin started losing pressure.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Weather App
Share Photos
Mobile 11
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Latest Headlines
Celtics Take Game 1 Of East Finals, Beating Cavaliers 108-83
The Boston Celtics opened a 21-point, first-quarter lead and scorched the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-83 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Keuchel's 7 Shutout Innings Lead Astros Over Rangers 6-1
Dallas Keuchel allowed three hits in seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 6-1 Sunday.
Morton Fans Career-High 14 As Astros Beat Rangers 6-1
Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 14 in seven solid innings to help the Houston Astros win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.
Cowboys Top Pick Vander Esch Takes Big Step On Improbable Path
"It's kind of hard for me to relax, honestly," said Leighton Vander Esch, who signed an $11.8 million, four-year deal later Friday. "At this point, expectations are so high there's no time to relax."
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
Rain chances appear in the forecast starting Monday while the hot weather continues.
Arlington Mom Continues To Inspire After Daughter Faced Brain Surgeries
An Arlington mother continues to be both inspiring and brave after her daughter faced life-threatening surgeries last year due to a brain tumor.
Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Pool At Arlington Home
A four-year-old boy died Sunday after he was found in the family pool, Arlington police say.
E.S.P
Eat
Taste Your Way Through 'Dude, Sweet Chocolate' Right In The Store
At Dude, Sweet Chocolate they're sending taste buds on an adventure, because browsing at this shop is a hands on experience. They're combining unique flavors to make delicious desserts and they're letting you try them all right in the store. Chef Katherine Clapner gives Taryn Jones a seat at the sampling table to test drive some of her tasty treats.
Entenmann's Has New Job Available: Chief Donut Officer
In celebration of National Donut Day on June 1, Entenmann's has announced a contest for a "job" which will pay one lucky person $5,000 and a one year's supply of free donuts.
See
Dallas Zoo Names Baby Giraffe After Retired Cowboys Star Witten
Jason Witten has announced his retirement after 15 seasons with the Cowboys. In honor of his career, the Dallas Zoo said that it was naming their new baby giraffe after the football star.
Paul McCartney & Metallica To Headline Austin City Limits Music Festival
Paul McCartney and Metallica will headline the performance slate for the 17th annual Austin City Limits Music Festival during the first weekends of October.
Play
Best Mom And Son Date Ideas In DFW
Mother's Day in 2018 takes place on May 13 and there are a lot of ways to celebrate for mothers and sons. Here are the best mom and son date ideas for the DFW area in 2018.
Best Mother-Daughter Date Ideas In DFW
Every day of life is a gift from mom. Why not celebrate her any time of the year with a fun-filled and exciting mother-daughter date? The possibilities are endless, but you can start with a few of these gems.
Contests & More
Other
CBS 11
TXA 21
Links & Numbers
Upload Images/Video
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Treat Mom To A Bed & Breakfast That's Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11
On Air
On Air Schedule:
05:00 AM
CBS 11 News This Morning at 5am
06:00 AM
CBS 11 News This Morning at 6am
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
View All Programs
Cadillac ‘Eat.See.Play’ Giveaway: Dude, Sweet Chocolate
May 14, 2018 at 5:00 am