DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Elephant Ajabu turned 2 years old Monday and while the Dallas Zoo didn’t share any of the birthday cake with us, they did share some photos and video from the celebration.

His handlers made sure he enjoyed a delicious herbivore frozen ice cake.

ajabu eats birthday cake Dallas Zoos Ajabu Turns 2!

Ajabu eats birthday cake (Dallas Zoo)

Ajabu is now 1,560 pounds after weighing 175 pounds at birth, which was a happy surprise that morning 24 months ago!

     It was 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2016 – the Zoo was just waking up and keepers were filing in, when two elephant keepers shook the barn with squeals of joy as they discovered a little grey bouncing baby boy. Just hours before,             elephant Mlilo had delivered a 175-pound, 3-foot-tall calf to our somewhat surprise.

The Zoo says his tusks are growing in, which makes him a little uncomfortable, similar to when babies teethe.

He still nurses and will do so for another year.

His keepers say he’s becoming more independent, but is still mama’s boy. “He loves to chase birds, push logs, dig holes, mud wallow, and play in the water cannon (err, more like, charge the water cannon like the big, bad boy he thinks he is).”

ajabu explores cake Dallas Zoos Ajabu Turns 2!

Ajabu explores cake (Dallas Zoo)

 

