IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A music teacher Lee Britain Elementary School in Irving has been arrested for indecency with a child.

The victim, a 10-year-old girl, made an outcry that her music teacher, Edmund Charles Barrera, “had repeatedly touched her genitals through the clothing,” Irving Police explained in a news release Monday.

Police said the behavior took place during classroom hours and had reportedly went on during the past few years.

Detectives had previously been investigating Barrera for unwanted contact involving three other students but at that time the allegations amounted to simple assault. As the investigation continued, additional victims came forward to include the allegation of sexual contact.

Barrera is in the Irving Jail on a charge of Indecency with a Child with the bond set at $50,000.

The Irving Police Department is encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of inappropriate contact. Any parent who feels their child may have been touched inappropriately is urged to tell police.

One mother who did not want to be identified, told CBS11 last week, her daughter came to her last month saying she was inappropriately touched by her music teacher. The mother said she contacted the school and filed a police report.

A spokesperson for Irving ISD said at the time the teacher was placed on leave and is not allowed to come back until the investigation is over. The district released this statement:

“The Irving Independent School District administration is aware of the allegations involving a teacher at Britain Elementary School. The safety of our students and staff are our top priority and we take all allegations seriously. As soon as the district learned of the allegations, the Irving Police Department was immediately notified and the staff member has not returned to campus while the police investigate.”