“I think it’s good for kids to hear from somebody they think maybe had an easy path, that the were some challenges in their background too,” said Johnston, a former fullback for the Cowboys in the 90’s. The three-time Super Bowl Champion spent part of the day talking with students about overcoming adversity. The kids hadn’t even been born when Moose was loose on the football field — but they had crazy respect for the legendary player.

“It really inspired me to work hard with the STAAR test coming up,” said 5th grader Delilah Martinez. “It allows me to persevere through any challenge that life throws at me.”

Nester Resendiz, also a 5th grade student, said,”I thought it was an was experienced that not a lot of people had.”

This week the former football star, turned broadcaster, is an ambassador for the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament.

Moose’s message to the kids focuses on the keys to success in life. Things like grit, determination and hard work.

“You see someone in my position and you think it’s been a charmed life and no adversity to overcome,” he said. “I can go back to 2nd grade and really did not have fun in school… so it’s important for them to know this can happen to anybody.”

Over the past 50 years, the Byron Nelson golf tournament has raised more than $155 million for the Momentous Institute. Besides the money, it has successful adults getting eye ball to eye ball with kids, imparting wisdom and impacting lives.

That’s a hole in one as the tournament prepares to get underway later this week.