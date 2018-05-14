CBS 11 NEWS @ 6:00WATCH LIVE
By J.D. Miles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes came to a half for a brief moment today at a Plano school.

Eighth graders at St. Mark Catholic School created a priceless experience for the family of a 4-year-old boy facing life threatening health issues.

Abel Alvarez got to live every child’s dream to be a super hero because of the super courage he’s shown throughout his short life surviving severe heart and kidney problems.

Abel Alvarez – super hero for a day! (CBS11)

“I’m really emotional right now but it means a lot,” Naomi Alvarez, Abel’s mother.

Abel, who loves superhero’s, arrived at the school Monday unaware he was about to be escorted into a fantasy world created by the students and Plano Police who wanted to make it special.

“Even if you’re having a rough time you have to look at the positives you have to make the most of what you have because right now that’s what Abel’s doing,” says Lanie Meeks, 8th grade student.

“I never saw all the eighth graders smile at once,” says Greg Rushin, Plano Police Chief.

Abel Alvarez – super hero for a day! (CBS11)

After Abel went from room to room using silly string to take down costumed criminals, he was honored by Plano’s police chief for saving the city.

“Today you’re an official Plano Police officer what do you think about that?”

The school also donated $10,000 to Make a Wish and gifted Abel’s family with a trip to Disney Land.

Abel Alvarez – super hero for a day! (CBS11)

Abel’s family hopes a kidney transplant will someday soon turn him into a healthy boy.

A wish that’s beyond the power of this school.

But not beyond the power of a true super hero who Abel is already proving to be.

