FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of the TCU students who received year-long suspensions from the University on allegations of “academic misconduct” for using Quizlet to prepare for an exam have had their suspensions overturned, the law firm of Varghese Summersett announced Monday.

“We are pleased to report that all of our clients’ suspensions have been lifted by the Dean of the Bob Schieffer College of Communication,” said Attorney Letty Martinez, who is representing the students along with Rachel Taft. “While we believe overturning these suspensions is a step in the right direction, we are continuing to appeal the remaining sanctions.”

The academic misconduct finding and failing grade are still in effect for all clients, while some were also placed on academic probation, Martinez said.

“We are working with each student to determine the best course of action going forward,” Martinez said.

The law firm does not represent all of the TCU students suspended in connection with using Quizlet. The status of all the students involved is not entirely clear.

“We are proud of the results that Letty Martinez and Rachel Taft achieved for these students,” said Managing Partner Benson Varghese. “A year-long suspension would have had significant deleterious effects on the students’ academic and professional careers. TCU’s decision is a step in the right direction.”