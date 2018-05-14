  • CBS 11On Air

Texas death chamber execution gurney.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has refused a clemency petition from a 36-year-old San Antonio man set for execution this week for a robbery-slaying more than 14 years ago.

The panel’s 6-0 vote Monday came hours after Juan Castillo lost a U.S. Supreme Court appeal.

The high court refused to review arguments that Castillo’s due process rights were violated related to trial testimony from a jail inmate who said Castillo, while locked up awaiting trial, told him about killing 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr. The inmate years later recanted his testimony, saying he made up the story.

Castillo is set for execution Wednesday.

The high court Monday also declined an appeal from Eric Williams, condemned for the 2013 killings of Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife.

 

 

