MIAMI, Fl. (CBSDFW.COM) – Some parents and students in Florida are upset after organizers of a high school prom in Miami featured a live tiger as part of the theme.

The caged animal’s presence angered some who called it animal abuse for the sake of entertainment.

Christopher Columbus High held their “Welcome to the Jungle” themed prom on Friday. In addition to jungle decorations, school staff and student organizers made arrangements for several animals to be brought in.

In addition to a lemurs, two macaws, and an African fennec fox, there was a caged live tiger brought in and placed in the middle of the dance floor. On either side of the animal was a table with shooting sparklers on it and people performing with flaming torches.

Student Marie Christine Castellanos’ brother attended the prom. On Facebook she called the “entertainment” shameful.

Christopher Columbus High issued a statement that said, in part –

“The tiger, which was displayed for a few minutes in a cage was never harmed or in danger, was not forced to perform, was always accompanied by his handlers, and for the great majority of the time was lying down in a relaxed state facing away from the audience.”

There were apparently no laws broken as long as the animals were properly caged and the hotel where the prom was held approved the tiger’s appearance.