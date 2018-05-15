FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Keeping kids busy during the summer is a delicate balancing act. You want to give them a break, but you also want to keep them active and occupied.

Short summer camps are a good option, like the ones that are run by the City of Plano.

The Aerobats camp is a gymnastics program for ages 3-16. It caters to all skill levels. Offered through the Plano Parks and Recreation Department, it costs $80 per week. Coach Carlos Perez stated that it builds confidence and discipline. “You are in the gym, you follow rules, you follow direction,” he said.

Also, at Plano’s Oak Point Park Nature and Retreat Center, children 10 and older can get kayaking lessons. Gear is included, but participants must know how to swim. Lessons cost $59 for six hours, spread over two days.

Meanwhile, over in Tarrant County, girl power is trending. “Our mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold,” said Becky Balarin, chief program officer at Girls Inc. of Tarrant County.

A fashion camp is offered by Girls Inc. at the Fort Worth Library. Balarin said that it fills up fast. Registration is required, but the program is free. She said that it empowers girls ages 5-18 to gain economic literacy. “It’s about the science, math and even the business aspect of fashion,” Balarin explained. “How can you market yourself?”

Of course, these are just a sample of the shorter summer camps being offered across the Metroplex. Check with your city to see what activities are available near you for kids and families over the next few months.