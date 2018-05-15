  • CBS 11On Air

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Adrian Beltre’s return from the disabled list lasted just five games.

The Texas Rangers put the third baseman back on the DL on Tuesday, two days after he aggravated his left hamstring injury.

gettyimages 951547894 e1526430023504 Beltre Back On DL With Hamstring Injury

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 25, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Beltre landed on the DL for the fourth time in two seasons.

Texas made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Hanser Alberto from Triple-A Round Rock.

Beltre missed 12 games between April 24 and May 8. He got hurt on a defensive play in the seventh inning of a loss at Houston on Sunday when he turned to try to get out a runner coming to third base.

Beltre said he was experiencing a similar feeling but in a different area of his left hamstring.

The 39-year-old has 3,080 hits and is batting .314 in 29 games this season, his 21st in the big leagues.

Beltre collected his 3,000 hit in July 2017.

