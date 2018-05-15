CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie firefighter has been arrested for possession of child pornography in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, May 5 around 8:00 a.m., detectives along with the FBI, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Burleson Police Department executed a search warrant at the Burleson home of Adam Trahan, 38.

Several days earlier, investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation concerning the downloading and dissemination of child pornography that was traced to an IP Address linked to Trahan’s home.

With a search warrant, authorities confiscated two home computers.

A thorough search of the suspect’s computers will be conducted at a later date by a computer forensics technician, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Trahan admitted to downloading and viewing images of child pornography upon being questioned by investigators, the sheriff’s department said.

Trahan is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail. Bond has not been set.

The investigation continues.