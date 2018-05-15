LEILANI ESTATES, HI (CBSDFW.COM) – Dramatic video released Tuesday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed huge chunks of lava being blasted into the air near several residences as eruptions continue on the Big Island of Hawaii.

According to the USGS, video shows “intermittent percussive jetting” from fissure 17 that happened at around 4:30 p.m. HST. The jets “threw spatter and lava bombs up to 500 feet above the ground,” the USGS said in a statement.

No injuries were reported as — now 19 — fissures have reportedly opened up on the Big Island near Leilani Estates.

USGS officials said in their latest alert that Tuesday’s activity has been dominated by “lava fountaining, explosion of spatter more than 100 feet into the air, and an advancing lava flow from fissure 17 at the northeast end of the fissure system.”

“As of 6:30 a.m. the fissure 17 flow had traveled just under a mile roughly east-southeast parallel to the rift zone. It is turning slightly south and at this time is about one half mile south of Highway 132,” the statement continued.

The USGS said that the intermittent percussive jetting from fissure 17 may have been responsible for some of the loud sounds reported by residents and emergency workers.

CBS News reports there is a growing concerns the Kiluea volcano could erupt in a massive steam explosion though officials are hesitant to guess when that could occur.

Tourism officials say the big island has lost more than five million dollars due to canceled reservations.

Officials say only five percent of the population on the Big Island is affected by the geological activity. Hawaii officials are telling people: don’t cancel your vacations, beware, but don’t be scared.