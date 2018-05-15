CBS 11 NEWS @ 10:00WATCH LIVE
Sidney Gilstrap-Portley (Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 25-year-old man faces a felony charge after posing as a high school at a Dallas ISD high school — and even joined the school’s basketball team.

Sidney Gilstrap-Portly was arrested on a charge of tampering with government records — a felony — after he was enrolled as a student at Hillcrest High School, claiming to be a displaced Hurricane Harvey evacuee.

The district confirmed he also played on the school’s basketball team during the school year.

Dallas ISD said it is promising to revisit its policies about situations like welcoming hurricane victims into the school district.

“This is a unique situation that shows us areas we need to take another look at when we open our doors to students in these situations,” said the district. “Safety is always our top priority, and we are reviewing our policies to strengthen district efforts while still helping those who are in need.”

