DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks’ future just became a little clearer. The team will pick fifth overall in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Mavs had the third-worst record in the league this season, winning only 24 games. The team had a 13.8 percent chance to get the first overall pick.

Michael Finley, assistant vice president of basketball operations, was at the lottery, representing the Mavs on stages in Chicago.

“You know the hope is that this draft will be a great one for us. But there will be a couple of young players that will need great experience, and we will be looking to integrate our number one pick into our rotation next year,” said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.

The best the Mavs ever did in the lottery was in 1994 when they had the worst record in the league but wound up with the second pick. They selected point guard Jason Kidd with that pick.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 21.