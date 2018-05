LAYTON, Utah (CBSDFW.COM) –┬áPolice in Utah are looking for a man caught on a nanny-cam breaking into a home while a family was asleep.

The surveillance video shows him creeping past a baby asleep in a playpen, then exposing himself near the bed where the child’s mother slept.

Police described the man as: thin, wearing dark jeans, slip on shoes, a light, possibly multi-colored sweatshirt, a wedding band, and carrying an Iphone with a case showing the Apple symbol through a cutout.