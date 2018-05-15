ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington have developed what they are hoping will be a new tool in fighting cancer.

They’re calling it a “Cancer Trap,” an implantable device that uses microscopic proteins as a bait to lure cancer cells from throughout the body and lymph nodes to one specific area.

Dr. Liping Tang is leading the research and says this will make the treatment of cancers a lot more focused.

“We will be able to kill the cancer cells a lot more effectively,” he said.

Dr. Tang compared the device to a fly trap or roach motel where the undesirable elements — in this case cancer cells — are lured and killed in one spot versus throughout the body.

So far, it’s been tested on four different types of cancer cells in animals.

“We tried prostate cancer, breast, cancer lung cancer and esophageal cancer,” said Dr. Tang.

The device has already been patented in Europe while they await the same here in the U.S.

He said the next step is to figure out what other types of cancer cells can be baited using the same type of approach.

He hopes it will be available on the market for human use in the next five to seven years.