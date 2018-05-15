  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:cancer, Cancer Trap, researchers, University of Texas at Arlington, UT Arlington, UTA

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington have developed what they are hoping will be a new tool in fighting cancer.

They’re calling it a “Cancer Trap,” an implantable device that uses microscopic proteins as a bait to lure cancer cells from throughout the body and lymph nodes to one specific area.

cancer North Texas Researchers Developing Trap To Fight Cancer

(CBS11)

Dr. Liping Tang is leading the research and says this will make the treatment of cancers a lot more focused.

“We will be able to kill the cancer cells a lot more effectively,” he said.

Dr. Tang compared the device to a fly trap or roach motel where the undesirable elements — in this case cancer cells — are lured and killed in one spot versus throughout the body.

So far, it’s been tested on four different types of cancer cells in animals.

“We tried prostate cancer, breast, cancer lung cancer and esophageal cancer,” said Dr. Tang.

The device has already been patented in Europe while they await the same here in the U.S.

He said the next step is to figure out what other types of cancer cells can be baited using the same type of approach.

He hopes it will be available on the market for human use in the next five to seven years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s