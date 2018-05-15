  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:break, Crime, Dancing Thief, Fresno Police Department, Moves, Robot, Video

FRESNO, Calif. (CBS) – Police have arrested a dancing suspect in California.

The incident happened at a commercial building on May 8.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the suspect gained access to the business and stole a laptop.

“One video clip shows the suspect doing a celebration dance after he had entered the locked business for the first time,” police said.

2018 05 14 21 25 24 online video cutter Police: Thief Caught On Camera Dancing After Breaking Into Business

(Video Credit: Fresno Police)

Authorities later arrested the man who was wanted on several warrants. He was in possession of the laptop and keys to the building that were copied.

It’s unclear how the suspect obtained the keys, police say.

