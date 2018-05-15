CBS 11 NEWS @ 11:00WATCH LIVE
NEW YORK (AP) — Workers will be turning off some lights for repairs to the Statue of Liberty’s electrical system.

The system that illuminates the statue’s exterior will be shut down for about six hours on Tuesday night. However, the statue’s torch, crown and pedestal will remain illuminated.

The National Park Service says the work is being done at night to avoid disrupting visitors during the day.

