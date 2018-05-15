DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial begins today for a former North Texas Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in 2015.

This morning a jury will hear opening arguments in the case against 59-year-old Talal Chammout.

Police say after dropping off a female passenger at her West Oak Cliff home, Chammout followed the woman inside, hit her over the head and sexually assaulted her.

Officials with the City of Dallas later learned Chammout used a fake permit to become an Uber driver. He had a prior criminal record and had even served time in prison after a federal weapons conviction.

Chammout was among a group of drivers who were grandfathered into Uber’s system. The drivers only needed to have a valid city permit, which would have meant passing the required criminal background check.

The list of experts prosecutors could call to testify include: a hospital nurse, a toxicologist, and an advocate for victims of sexual assault.

Hours before the trial was set to begin Uber released details on their new sexual assault/harassment policy. Uber now says their focus is on “transparency, integrity, and accountability” and in doing so now gives passengers and drivers more options and freedoms to pursue claims of sexual misconduct.

In a statement on the company website Chief Legal Officer Tony West detailed some of those changes including – no longer requiring mandatory arbitration for individual claims of sexual assault or sexual harassment by Uber riders, drivers or employees and allowing alleged victims to choose whether to resolve their claims through “mediation where they can choose confidentiality; in arbitration, where they can choose to maintain their privacy while pursuing their case; or in open court.”

Last month, Uber announced that they would start performing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers, hire a company to constantly monitor criminal arrests and add a 911 button to get help in case of emergency.

Chammout’s sexual assault trial begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.