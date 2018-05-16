DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) – Central Market has issued a one-store recall for ground meat products sold Sunday at its store at Preston Road and Royal Lane in Dallas.

The chain says it’s a precautionary recall for the possibility metal might be in the ground meats.

The products include ground beef, ground pork, ground bison, ground veal, and fresh and seasoned beef patties that were purchased on Sunday May 13.

“This is an isolated incident, and the impacted meat was produced at this one store,” Central Market said in a statement. “There have not been any reports of injuries related to this precautionary recall.”

Here’s a list of the meats under the voluntary recall:

21714300000 CM FRESH GROUND CHUCK

21727800000 CM FRESH GROUND CHUCK

21711100000 CM GROUND CHUCK PATTIES

21846000000 GRND SIRLOIN PATTY 90% SS

21786800000 WAYGU SLIDER SS

21898100000 WAGYU GROUND CHUCK PATTY SS

21714200000 CM 96% LN FRSH GRND BEEF-SC

21728200000 GROUND SIRLOIN 90/10 FS

21727900000 GROUND SIRLOIN 90/10 SS

21955300000 CM COWBOY BURGER

21786000000 CM COWBOY BEEF SLIDERS SS

21970600000 JAL CHED ANGUS BURGER SS

21850700000 BACON CHEDDAR BEEF PATTY SS

21728300000 CM FRSH GRND PPRD SIRLON BRGR

21768900000 CM GROUND PORK

21786600000 BLUE CHEESE SLIDERS SS

21744500000 BEEF BLUE CHEESE PATTY

21709700000 FRESH GROUND BISON F/S

21711900000 FRESH GROUND VEAL SS

The items under recall can be returned to the store for a full refund, Central Market says. Anyone with questions can call H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438.