(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) – Central Market has issued a one-store recall for ground meat products sold Sunday at its store at Preston Road and Royal Lane in Dallas.

The chain says it’s a precautionary recall for the possibility metal might be in the ground meats.

The products include ground beef, ground pork, ground bison, ground veal, and fresh and seasoned beef patties that were purchased on Sunday May 13.

“This is an isolated incident, and the impacted meat was produced at this one store,” Central Market said in a statement. “There have not been any reports of injuries related to this precautionary recall.”

Here’s a list of the meats under the voluntary recall:

21714300000 CM FRESH GROUND CHUCK
21727800000 CM FRESH GROUND CHUCK
21711100000 CM GROUND CHUCK PATTIES
21846000000 GRND SIRLOIN PATTY 90% SS
21786800000 WAYGU SLIDER SS
21898100000 WAGYU GROUND CHUCK PATTY SS
21714200000 CM 96% LN FRSH GRND BEEF-SC
21728200000 GROUND SIRLOIN 90/10 FS
21727900000 GROUND SIRLOIN 90/10 SS
21955300000 CM COWBOY BURGER
21786000000 CM COWBOY BEEF SLIDERS SS
21970600000 JAL CHED ANGUS BURGER SS
21850700000 BACON CHEDDAR BEEF PATTY SS
21728300000 CM FRSH GRND PPRD SIRLON BRGR
21768900000 CM GROUND PORK
21786600000 BLUE CHEESE SLIDERS SS
21744500000 BEEF BLUE CHEESE PATTY
21709700000 FRESH GROUND BISON F/S
21711900000 FRESH GROUND VEAL SS

The items under recall can be returned to the store for a full refund, Central Market says. Anyone with questions can call H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438.

 

