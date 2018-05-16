ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Local libraries have offered summer reading programs for decades, but now the programs involve so much more than just books. From free robotics classes to games of quidditch, the library’s unique activities have never looked so cool.

The magic of “Harry Potter” soars off of the page at Arlington’s new downtown public library. Teenagers can stop by for a friendly — albeit grounded — game of quidditch starting on June 11. While there won’t be any flying, it’s about as close as you can get to the real thing.

Meanwhile, over in Mansfield, there is no need to spend cash on escape room tickets. The public library is jumping on this popular trend and hosting its own version for free. The escape room experience is being offered twice this summer and all are welcome. Registration is required.

And the Fort Worth library is providing kits for storytime in a box. They’re perfect for rainy days, or summer days when it’s scorching outside. “They are books and activities and items that you can use to interact with your kids,” stated Fort Worth library spokeswoman Theresa Davis.

All activities follow the State of Texas curriculum standards, allowing parents to continue the learning process through the summer months. “There’s even a learning guide,” Davis added, “so that you can extend the learning over the summer, not losing ground, and continue to explore their mind.”

The Fort Worth library also offers a free stop-motion animation class, a great activity for any future Pixar animators in your family. Davis explained, “It’s an hour-long program where they can learn the basics of pre-production, film and production of films.”

Plus, from 3D printers to robotics kits, there is no shortage of ways for kids to try out STEM activities. “This is a 3D printer. People can learn to make their own toys,” Davis said. “This is an intro to robotics, where they actually get to program them, have him move around, have him play music, and get to experience what it’s like to become a robotics programmer.”

Check with your own local library to see what summer activities are being offered.