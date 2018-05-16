  • CBS 11On Air

AUSTIN (AP) — Two felons on Texas 10 Most Wanted lists have been arrested including one offender caught more than 2,000 miles away in Oregon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday announced 43-year-old Shawn Monroe Cowan, who was on the most wanted sex offender list, was arrested May 8 near Bonanza, Oregon. Cowan had been sought for nearly a year after leaving Beaumont.

most wanted captured 2 Convicted Felons On Texas 10 Most Wanted List Captured

Mugshots of Shawn Monroe Cowan (L) and Andrew Jerome Belmontes (R). (credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities say Cowan, with convictions for indecency with a child and possession of a controlled substance, violated his sex offender registration requirements.

DPS says 26-year-old Andrew Jerome Belmontes was arrested Monday in Rio Grande City after turning himself in to officers.

Belmontes, on the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives list, was sought since September for parole violation. Authorities say Belmontes is a gang member with aggravated assault convictions.

