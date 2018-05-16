  • CBS 11On Air

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) cameras were rolling and pointed directly onto Highway 360, near Camp Wisdom Road, when a dump truck crashed and burst into flames.

The fiery accident happened Tuesday just before 6 a.m.

360 dump truck crash Caught On Camera: Fiery Dump Truck Crash As Car Attempts To Backup On Highway

(credit: NTTA)

According to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser had stopped in the middle of the newly opened tollway lanes and was backing up. A fast-approaching dump truck swerved to miss the car and slammed into (and almost over) the center barrier.

The truck hit the wall so hard the front end of the cab was completely knocked off the mounts. A stream of flames went from beneath the truck for yards behind.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Amazingly, the dump truck driver wasn’t injured.

