Recognize this woman? Anyone with information regarding her identity, should contact Detective Chaney with Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214.671.3650. 

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have released a composite sketch of a dead transgender woman found floating in White Rock Creek near Skillman and Abrams.

They’re hoping someone will recognize her and contact them.

The woman’s death is the second in the transgender community in Dallas in two weeks.

Dallas police said she was severely decomposed and didn’t have an ID or any identifying marks. They described her as African American, 5′ 3″ and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her identity, should contact Detective Chaney with Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214.671.3650.

The case is currently classified as an unexplained death pending a cause of death determination from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

You can always leave an anonymous tip on our iWatch Dallas app.  http://dallas.iwatch911.us/

 

 

